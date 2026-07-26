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Angel City FC

Sveindis Jonsdottir’s goal not enough for Angel City in loss to Racing Louisville

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville on Sunday.

Associated Press

Maja Lardner scored her first NWSL goal and scored again on a second-half header to give Racing Louisville a 2-1 win over Angel City at BMO Stadium on Sunday.

The rookie opened the scoring in the 24th minute for Louisville (3-10-3) after midfielder Katie O’Kane’s long-range effort bounced through Angel City’s penalty area. Lardner touched the loose ball past goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

Kayla Fischer sent a lofted ball to Lardner in the 55th minute, which she headed past Anderson.

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Sveindis Jonsdottir scored for Angel City (7-7-1) in the 80th minute when defender Sophia Mattice sent a long ball forward.

Angel City FC midfielder Maiara Niehues (12) runs as Angel City FC take on Bay FC.

Angel City FC

Maiara Niehues extends her scoring streak, leading Angel City to a third straight win

Maiara Niehues scores for the fifth straight game and Sveindís Jonsdottir added a late goal to lead Angel City to a 2-0 win over Chicago.
Angel City FCSoccer

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