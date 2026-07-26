Sveindis Jonsdottir’s goal not enough for Angel City in loss to Racing Louisville
Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville on Sunday.
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Maja Lardner scored her first NWSL goal and scored again on a second-half header to give Racing Louisville a 2-1 win over Angel City at BMO Stadium on Sunday.
The rookie opened the scoring in the 24th minute for Louisville (3-10-3) after midfielder Katie O’Kane’s long-range effort bounced through Angel City’s penalty area. Lardner touched the loose ball past goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.
Kayla Fischer sent a lofted ball to Lardner in the 55th minute, which she headed past Anderson.
Sveindis Jonsdottir scored for Angel City (7-7-1) in the 80th minute when defender Sophia Mattice sent a long ball forward.
Maiara Niehues scores for the fifth straight game and Sveindís Jonsdottir added a late goal to lead Angel City to a 2-0 win over Chicago.