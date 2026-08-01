Angel City rookie Taylor Suarez scores in draw with Kansas City
Highlights from Angel City’s 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Current on Saturday.
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Angel City FC and the Current remained level in their regular-season series, playing to a 1-1 draw in Kansas City on Saturday.
Angel City rookie Taylor Suarez opened the scoring less than 15 minutes into the match when Carina Lageyre threaded a pass to the center of the box and Suarez finished past goalkeeper Marisa Jordan for her first NWSL goal.
Kansas City (9-7-2) responded a little more than 10 minutes later when Haley Hopkins met Izzy Rodriguez’s cross in the air and volleyed past goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.
Angel City (7-7-2), which is 3-1-1 since firing coach Alex Straus in June, next plays at Seattle on Aug. 9. The teams are tied for eighth in the standings with 23 points.
Maja Lardner scores her first NWSL goal and adds a second-half header to give Racing Louisville a 2-1 win over Angel City at BMO Stadium.