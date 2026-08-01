Angel City rookie Taylor Suarez scores in draw with Kansas City

Highlights from Angel City’s 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Current on Saturday.

Angel City FC and the Current remained level in their regular-season series, playing to a 1-1 draw in Kansas City on Saturday.

Angel City rookie Taylor Suarez opened the scoring less than 15 minutes into the match when Carina Lageyre threaded a pass to the center of the box and Suarez finished past goalkeeper Marisa Jordan for her first NWSL goal.

Kansas City (9-7-2) responded a little more than 10 minutes later when Haley Hopkins met Izzy Rodriguez’s cross in the air and volleyed past goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

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Angel City (7-7-2), which is 3-1-1 since firing coach Alex Straus in June, next plays at Seattle on Aug. 9. The teams are tied for eighth in the standings with 23 points.