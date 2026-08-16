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Angel City FC

Ally Sentnor scores in the 85th minute of Angel City’s draw with Washington

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Highlights from Angel City’s 1-1 draw with Washington on Sunday.

Associated Press

Ally Sentnor scored in the 85th minute to pull Angel City into a 1-1 draw with the Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on Sunday night.

Trinity Rodman scored her 10th goal of the season in the 65th minute to give the Spirit (11-5-4) a 1-0 lead.

Tara Rudd drove toward Angel City’s back line and threaded a pass through to Rodman, who raced downfield and curled a shot just over goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

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FILE - Bob Iger, left, and Willow Bay arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Angel City FC announced Wednesday, July 17, 2024, that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Southern California dean for communication and journalism Willow Bay will be the new controlling owners of what the franchise calls the most valuable women’s sports team in the world. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

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Sentnor scored on a long-range shot for her first goal with Angel City (7-7-4).

Sentnor appeared to give Angel City the lead in the 37th minute, but the goal was overturned following a VAR review that determined teammate Prisca Chilufya committed a handball.

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