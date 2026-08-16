Ally Sentnor scores in the 85th minute of Angel City’s draw with Washington

Highlights from Angel City’s 1-1 draw with Washington on Sunday.

Ally Sentnor scored in the 85th minute to pull Angel City into a 1-1 draw with the Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on Sunday night.

Trinity Rodman scored her 10th goal of the season in the 65th minute to give the Spirit (11-5-4) a 1-0 lead.

Tara Rudd drove toward Angel City’s back line and threaded a pass through to Rodman, who raced downfield and curled a shot just over goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

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Sentnor scored on a long-range shot for her first goal with Angel City (7-7-4).

Sentnor appeared to give Angel City the lead in the 37th minute, but the goal was overturned following a VAR review that determined teammate Prisca Chilufya committed a handball.