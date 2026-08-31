Prisca Chilufya scores twice as Angel City ends six-match winless streak

Highlights from Angel City’s 5-2 win over the Boston Legacy on Monday night.

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Prisca Chilufya scored a pair of goals as Angel City snapped a six-game winless streak with a 5-2 win over the Boston Legacy at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.

The match featured four goals in the first 18 minutes. Ally Sentnor scored for Angel City (8-8-5) in the fifth minute with a hard strike from just outside the box.

Some three minutes later, Sammy Smith added her own long strike for the Legacy that bounced to the far post out of reach of goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

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Angel City regained the lead with Chilufya’s first goal that got a slight deflection before getting past goalkeeper Laurel Ivory in the 14th minute.

Sveindís Jónsdóttir added a goal from a tight angle that went through Ivory’s legs in the 18th. It was her team-leading seventh goal this season.

Chilufya scored off her own rebound in the 58th and Maiara Niehues added a final goal in the 66th for the Angel City.

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Aïssata Traoré scored in the 88th minute for Boston (5-12-5), which has lost four straight.