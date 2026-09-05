Evelyn Shores scores twice to power Angel City past Racing Louisville

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-0 win over Racing Louisville on Saturday.

Evelyn Shores scored a pair of goals and Angel City beat Racing Louisville 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half at Lynn Family Stadium, Shores broke through with a shot from distance in the 69th minute.

The defender added her second goal in stoppage time. Ally Sentnor’s pass found Shores, who buried the ball in the far corner.

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It was the second straight victory for Angel City (9-8-5), which was coming off a 5-2 victory over the Boston Legacy that snapped a six-game winless streak. Saturday’s win moved Angel City above the playoff line.

The loss spoiled Louisville’s return home after losing two straight on the road.

Racing (7-14-2) had won four straight against Angel City.