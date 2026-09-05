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Angel City FC

Evelyn Shores scores twice to power Angel City past Racing Louisville

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Highlights from Angel City’s 2-0 win over Racing Louisville on Saturday.

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Evelyn Shores scored a pair of goals and Angel City beat Racing Louisville 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half at Lynn Family Stadium, Shores broke through with a shot from distance in the 69th minute.

The defender added her second goal in stoppage time. Ally Sentnor’s pass found Shores, who buried the ball in the far corner.

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Angel City FC defender Gisele Thompson, third from right, celebrates her goal.

Angel City FC

Angel City’s prolonged coaching carousel testing patience of frustrated fans

Angel City sporting director Mark Parsons is taking his time searching for a new coach in a strategy that could jeopardize the team’s playoff chances.

It was the second straight victory for Angel City (9-8-5), which was coming off a 5-2 victory over the Boston Legacy that snapped a six-game winless streak. Saturday’s win moved Angel City above the playoff line.

The loss spoiled Louisville’s return home after losing two straight on the road.

Racing (7-14-2) had won four straight against Angel City.
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