Angel City rallies from two-goal deficit to force draw with Denver

Highlights from Angel City’s 3-3 draw with the Denver Summit on Friday night.

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Angel City and the Denver Summit played to a 3-3 draw at BMO Stadium on Friday.

Angel City (9-8-6) opened the scoring in the 45th minute when defender Sarah Gorden intercepted the ball and immediately played it to Maiara Niehues for a goal. The midfielder matched the club record with her eighth goal of the season.

Denver forward Yuzuki Yamamoto scored for the third straight game in the 49th minute with a shot from inside the box. A minute later, Lindsey Heaps scored her first goal for the Summit (8-8-7) on a rebound.

Janine Sonis added a long-range goal for the Summit in the 61st minute to give Denver a 3-1 lead.

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On a breakaway in the 63rd minute, Angel City’s Sveindís Jonsdottir passed the ball to Prisca Chilufya for a tap-in. It was initially ruled offside but video review overturned the call.

Later, Denver defender Ayo Oke’s high boot in the box caught Angel City midfielder Ally Sentnor in the face. Sentnor converted on the ensuing penalty kick for the final goal in the 74th minute.