Maiara Niehues scores late to lift Angel City to victory over Washington

Highlights from Angel City’s 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit on Saturday.

Maiara Niehues scored in the 88th minute for visiting Angel City in a 1-0 win Saturday that sent the Washington Spirit a third straight loss.

Carina Lageyre found Niehues at the top of the penalty area with two minutes remaining in regulation.

Both Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made just two saves.

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Angel City improved to 12-8-6.

The Spirit fell to 14-8-4.