Taylor Suarez scores for Angel City in draw with Gotham FC

Taylor Suarez scored in the 91st minute goal to lift Angel City (12-8-7) to a 1-1 draw against host Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

Suarez scored her third goal of her rookie season off an assist from Emily Sams.

Gotham (16-4-7) broke through first when Midge Purce found Rose Lavelle, who slipped a diagonal pass back to Jaedyn Shaw. Shaw met it with a one-touch shot past Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson for her 10th goal of the season.