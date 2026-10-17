Angel City defeats Denver, extending its unbeaten streak to eight games

Ally Sentnor scored the go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute as Angel City rallied from an early deficit behind three unanswered goals in a 3-2 win on the road against the Denver Summit on Saturday.

Denver forward Melissa Kössler’s tap-in off a corner kick gave Denver (10-10-8) the lead in the second minute. Midfielder Lindsey Heaps’ volley doubled the lead in the 18th. It was her fourth goal in the last three games.

Angel City responded with Sveindís Jónsdóttir scoring in the 32nd minute. Seven minutes later, Taylor Suarez scored to make it 2-2 before Sentnor scored four minutes later.

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Gisele Thompson had two assists.

Angel City (13-8-7) is unbeaten in its last eight games.