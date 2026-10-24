Angel City defeats Bay FC to extend its unbeaten streak to nine games

Gisele Thompson celebrates with teammates after scoring during a 2-0 win over Bay FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

Gisele Thompson and Riley Tiernan scored to extend Angel City’s unbeaten run to nine games in a 2-0 victory over Bay FC on Saturday night.

Thompson scored for Angel City (14-8-7) in the 49th minute on a through-ball from midfielder Maiara Niehues.

Off a sliding pass from midfielder Nealy Martin, Tiernan scored in the 83rd minute. Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson earned her 10th shutout of the season.

Advertisement

Bay FC (7-16-6) were short-handed with Claire Hutton, Taylor Huff, Alex Pfeiffer and Joelle Anderson all out because of injury. Defender Emily Menges made her first appearance since returning from maternity leave.