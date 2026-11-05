Angel City signs 17-year-old Maddie DiMaria to four-year deal

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Angel City heads into this weekend’s NWSL playoffs with the youngest starting lineup in the league. And with a 10-game unbeaten streak, it has the hottest team in the league as well.

On Thursday, that team got a little younger and potentially a bit better when it announced the signing of 17-year-old Maddie DiMaria, the leading scorer in the U-17 women’s World Cup. Financial terms of the four-year deal were not released.

“This person is special,” sporting director Mark Parsons said of DiMaria, who signed with Angel City before scoring 12 goals in four games in the age-group World Cup. “But she also represents what Angel City football is about and what Angel City is trying to do over the so many years, which is win.

Advertisement

“And she’s a winner.”

Maddie DiMaria, second from right, accepts the Gatorade National Players of the Year award during the ESPY Awards in July. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

A two-time Gatorade girls’ national soccer player of the year, DiMaria scored 24 times in 23 appearances with the U-17 team, with her 12 goals in Morocco breaking Michelle Akers’ 35-year-old American record for most goals in a World Cup. Before graduating from Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis, she scored 67 goals and had 25 assists as a junior, leading her team to a 25-0 season and a state championship.

Her father, Jeff DiMaria, played briefly for the Colorado Rapids in MLS and her mother, Sara, played college soccer, as did both of her older siblings. DiMaria trained with Angel City for a week this summer and Parsons, who has been scouting her for nearly two years, said the team was impressed by what it saw.

Advertisement

“She had a big impact,” Parsons said. “Not just on the field by being super fun and talented, but as a senior player [told] me, ‘we love Maddie. She’s got great vibes. We really liked her as a person.’”

Angel City (15-8-7), which set franchise records for wins, goals, points and goal differential this season, makes its second appearance in the NWSL playoffs Saturday when it travels to Kansas City to meet the Current in the quarterfinals.