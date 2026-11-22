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Vanessa DiBernardo’s corner kick curled from right to left into the dangerous area in front of the net — then sailed past a teammate and the opposing goalkeeper and directly in.

With one of the rarest goals in soccer, she’d put the Kansas City Current on track to their first NWSL championship.

DiBernardo’s goal in the 54th minute stunned a hostile Washington crowd and lifted the Current to a 2-1 victory over the Spirit in the championship game of the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday night. Debinha added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, and the Current needed it when Trinity Rodman scored for Washington in the 98th minute.

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VANESSA DIBERNARDO CHAMPIONSHIP OLIMPICO ‼️



2026 NWSL Championship pres. by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/3s7gxACgGr — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 22, 2026

Kansas City then held on through a couple more tense scrambles in front to claim the title.

“This team is really special,” DiBernardo said. “I think there’s been just a big journey that we went on through the entire year. And I think it’s just even more special to end this way. I’m super grateful to just be a part of this group of girls.”

The veteran midfielder sent a corner in from the left side early in the second half, and the ball curled into the net as Kansas City’s Kayla Sharples and Washington goalkeeper Sandy MacIver jumped for it. Spirit players appealed for a foul on Sharples, but the goal stood.

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The rare Olympic goal — the term for a corner kick that goes directly into the net without another player redirecting it — helped deliver the championship to the Current in their sixth season of existence. That was much to the delight of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who along with his wife Brittany are part of the Current’s ownership team.

“Patrick Mahomes was on the FaceTime earlier, pumping these players up,” Kansas City coach Chris Armas said.

Washington, the league’s 2021 champion, has lost in the final the last three seasons. This time the game was played at Audi Field, the Spirit’s home stadium. Not even the crowd at “Rowdy Audi” could deny Kansas City.

The Current dominated the league during a record-setting regular season last year, only to be eliminated in their playoff opener. This year they were the No. 4 seed, but beat top-seeded Gotham FC and Washington in the semifinals and final.

“I walked into a really good team. There was a good culture built in. There was a lot of good pieces, and that was one of the reasons that lured me to the club,” said Armas, who took over as Kansas City’s coach before the season. “My job as the head coach was just to try to assess the situation and through tough times help us be steady. ... We had the talent all along. We just had to get everyone back and healthy. Then we knew we’d have a chance. The question would be: Would we have enough time?”

Kansas City’s Laney Rouse crashed into Rodman from behind in the fifth minute, leaving the Washington star shaken up. Rodman was quickly able to return but spent considerable time stretching out her left arm before becoming a bigger factor in the game near the end of the first half.

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“You always want to put the first tackle. You’re taught to make the first hit,” Rodman said. “Credit to that, because I wish I was the one that put her on the ground.”

Both teams struggled to find a rhythm at times in a game that included plenty of fouls.

“In a final, it’s very chaotic in every sense of the word,” Rodman said. “The refs have a really hard job, especially with the energy of the stadium. ... They’re always making the wrong decision from the fans’ perspective. Very grateful for how loud our stadium was and how supportive they were.”

The Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman winces while she receives medical treatment during the NWSL championship game Saturday in Washington. (Todd Olszewski / Getty Images)

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes came shortly after Rodman’s injury. Temwa Chawinga came in alone from the left, but the angle wasn’t the best and MacIver was able to make the save.

Washington tried to increase the pressure after DiBernardo gave the Current the lead. Rodman made a lengthy run and set up Clara Luvanga, but her left-footed shot went wide in the 72nd minute.

A couple minutes later, Kansas City goalie Lorena went diving to her right to keep out Tara Rudd’s header off a corner.

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MacIver made another big save on Chawinga in the 85th minute, coming out of the penalty area to cut down the angle. Moments later at the other end, Lorena came out to contest a high ball and collided with Rodman. Both players remained down for a while before playing on.

The crowd received a boost with the addition of nine minutes of stoppage, and Washington received a free kick just outside the penalty area. But the Kansas City wall held firm, and Debinha came back the other way. She had Chawinga to her left, but instead dribbled around MacIver to the right and put the Current up 2-0.

Trister writes for the Associated Press.