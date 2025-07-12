Advertisement
Galaxy

Marco Reus and Diego Fagúndez lead Galaxy to win over D.C. United

Marco Reus, top right, celebrates with, from left, teammates Matheus Nascimento, Maya Yoshida and Julián Aude during a 2-1 win over D.C. United at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Marco Reus and Diego Fagúndez scored goals and Galaxy defeated D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Reus scored in the 23rd minute with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the lower left-central zone and the Galaxy carried the 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.

The Galaxy outshot the United 13-11 overall and 5-3 on goal.

Fagúndez made it 2-0 for the Galaxy early in the second half when he scored with from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

In the 77th minute, Gabriel Pirani got the United on the board, connecting from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Pirani’s goal was the first for the United (4-11-7) in four games. They are winless in their past five matches.

Novak Micovic had two saves for the Galaxy (3-13-6) and Luis Barraza had three saves for United.

