Galaxy disciplines fans for rule violations while protesting team response to ICE raids

Angel City Brigade members protest ICE raids in Southern California at the start of the Galaxy’s match against Vancouver on July 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy have banned a fan from the Angel City Brigade support group following the July 4 match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The team has also restricted access for other fans accused of harassing the MLS team’s management.

Bruce Martin, a 12-year Angel City Brigade member, was banned indefinitely for using a press credential to bring a banner into the stadium not authorized by the team, according to a letter sent to Martin informing him that he cannot attend any Galaxy games in Carson or any other events at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Fans from the same group have been suspended indefinitely for harassing members of Galaxy management, according to a person with knowledge of the decision not authorized to discuss it publicly.

During the home game against Vancouver, fans of the Angel City Brigade, founded in 2007, walked in with several banners protesting immigration raids in Southern California since June 6. Some of the protest banners blamed AEG, the owner of the Galaxy, for remaining quiet while fans were harmed by raids.

Angel City Brigade fans, traditionally located in Sections 121 and 122 of Galaxy’s stadium, left the game at the 12-minute mark in protest. Other groups, such as Galaxians, LA Riot Squad and Galaxy Outlawz, joined them by keeping quiet during the match.

“We have not issued a statement. We recognize the impact that recent events and actions have had on our community,” Galaxy spokesperson Jamie Álvarez said. “For decades, we have honored the rich backgrounds, cultures, and experiences of our fans and staff. Our purpose as a professional sports organization is to unite and support our community around a shared love of this sport. We are focusing on prioritizing the safety, well-being, and sense of belonging for our staff and for our fans.”

Members of the Angel City Brigade protest immigration raids by hoisting a tifo that reads “Fight Ignorance, Not Immigrants” over their fan section at the start of the Galaxy’s match against Vancouver on July 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park. (Jill Connelly/Para LA Times en Español)

The Dodgers, another team with a large Latino fan base, were also criticized for not saying anything at the beginning of the raids and ultimately pledged to make a $1 million donation to families affected by the raids.

Martin, who last season released a book titled “This is Where My Heart Lies: Through the Eyes of a Supporter,” chronicling his passion as a Galaxy fan, revealed the letter on social media in which he is vetoed. Martin said he was heartbroken by the decision, but fans have supported him and his cause.

“A large percentage of the [Angel City Brigade] has canceled their season tickets,” Martin said. “There are a lot of fans around MLS who have reached out to me. It’s one of my favorite things about the soccer community — how close we are.”

The support from Angel City Brigade, Galaxians, LA Riot Squad, Galaxy Outlawz and other fan groups play a major role in making the Galaxy’s home field at Dignity Health Sports Park a fortress, a stadium where the team did not lose all of last regular season and where it won its sixth MLS title.

On July 12, fans also stopped chanting in protest of “the silence of the L.A. Galaxy” in the face of immigration raids.

“We recognize that the volume in the stadium is different,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said following the team’s game against D.C. United. “As I’ve said before, the fans have a right to take whatever stances they want and our job is to go out and try to win games. We want the fans to come, we want them to feel safe, we want them to feel like this is their club and the place they want to be, and we try to do our job on the field to help make that happen.”

The Galaxy approved the giant tifo used on July 4, which featured three Hispanic figures and a message that read, “Fight Ignorance, Not Immigrants.”

According to the team spokesperson, the club has had multiple discussions — before and after the July 4 game — in individual and small group meetings with leaders of Galaxy supporter groups to try to resolve the issue. The Galaxy works with community groups such as CARECEN [Central American Resource Center,] Heart of Los Angeles and All Peoples Community Center, among others.

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.