Galaxy extend surprise run in Leagues Cup, defeat favored Pachuca for spot in semifinals

Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus, second from left, celebrates with midfielder Diego Fagundez after Pachuca scored an own goal during a Leagues Cup quarterfinal match on Wednesday in Carson.

With the terrible year they’ve had in MLS, expectations weren’t exactly high for Galaxy ahead of their Leagues Cup quarterfinal match against Pachuca.

The Galaxy suffered embarrassing defeats during their past two MLS games, falling at home to the Seattle Sounders and on the road against Inter Miami.

However, Galaxy coach Greg Vanney’s players put the losses behind them and continued to perform well in Leagues Cup play, surprisingly eliminating Pachuca 2-1 on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Advertisement

Liga MX leading Pachuca entered the match as the favorite despite losing to Xolos de Tijuana at home last Saturday.

Right place, right time 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XW9hD4YB3q — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 21, 2025

The Galaxy opened the scoring in the 27th minute thanks to an own goal by Pachuca defender Daniel Aceves, who seemed to be struggling with ball control and spacing.

Diego Fagundez took a short corner kick for Marco Reus, who sent in a low cross and Aceves, unfortunately for his team, pushed the ball into his own net to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

The Galaxy kept pushing forward and their efforts soon paid off when Joseph Paintsil launched a swift attack down the left wing to Matheus Nascimento inside the box, who backheeled the ball to Reus to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute.

In the sixth minute of second half stoppage time, Pachuca found space to score a consolation goal. The goal came from a half-volley inside the box by Brazilian Alemao to make the score 2-1. The match ended a minute later, sending the Galaxy to the Leagues Cup semifinals.

All Mexican teams were eliminated from the tournament Wednesday night.

The Galaxy will play the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami will play Orlando City for spots in the Leagues Cup final.

Advertisement

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.