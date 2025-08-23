Advertisement
Galaxy

Harbor Miller and Elijah Wynder help power Galaxy to shutout win over Colorado

Galaxy defender Harbor Miller celebrates with Elijah Wynder and Edwin Cerrillo after scoring against Colorado.
Galaxy defender Harbor Miller, right, celebrates with Elijah Wynder, left, and Edwin Cerrillo, center, after scoring in the first half of a 3-0 win over Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Harbor Miller and Elijah Wynder scored their first career goals in MLS, Gabriel Pec also scored a goal, and the Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game MLS winless streak.

JT Marcinkowski made his first MLS appearance since 2023 and had a save for the Galaxy (4-16-7). The 28-year-old, who signed with the Galaxy in January after seven seasons with San José, missed the 2024 season while recovering from knee surgery.

Miller, an 18-year-old defender, gave the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. On the counter-attack, Miller ran onto a centering pass played by Miki Yamane and blasted a first-touch shot from near the penalty spot into the net.

Advertisement
Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus celebrates with midfielder Diego Fagundez after Pachuca scored an own goal.

Galaxy

Galaxy extend surprise run in Leagues Cup, defeat favored Pachuca for spot in semifinals

The Galaxy are struggling through a miserable MLS season, but they continued to shine in Leagues Cup play with a 2-1 win over Mexican power Pachuca on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Wynder tapped a pass from the center of the area to Yamane on the right side. Yamane played a first-touch pass back to Wynder, who redirected it into the net from near the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in the 55th.

Pec, on the counter-attack, ran onto a long ball played ahead by Marco Reus and outraced the defense to the edge of the six-yard box where he slipped a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Zack Steffen to cap the scoring in the 75th minute.

Steffen stopped two shots for Colorado (10-12-6).
Galaxy Soccer

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement