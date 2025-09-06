Lucas Sanabria scores late as Galaxy salvage draw with Dynamo

Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria smiles after the team’s 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Lucas Sanabria scored in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Galaxy to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Sanabria subbed into the match in the 61st minute before scoring his second goal of the season.

Ezequiel Ponce gave the Dynamo (8-12-9) the lead when he took a pass from Ondřej Lingr in the 35th minute and scored his career-high eighth goal. Ponce had five goals in 10 appearances as a rookie.

Jonathan Bond totaled three saves for the Dynamo.

JT Marcinkowski saved one shot in his first start for the Galaxy (4-16-8). It was his first appearance since making 13 for the San José Earthquakes in 2023.

Houston began the day three points behind the Earthquakes for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in April. Both teams posted 2-1 home wins in the series last season.

The defending champion Galaxy are 0-9-6 on the road this season. The Dynamo are 4-8-3 at home.

The Dynamo travel to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.