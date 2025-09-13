Miki Yamane scores first MLS goal in Galaxy’s draw with Seattle

Galaxy defender Miki Yamane controls the ball during a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Miki Yamane scored his first career goal in MLS in the 87th minute for the Galaxy in a 2-2 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

Yamane scored on sliding first-touch shot into a wide-open net to cap the scoring.

Novak Micovic had seven saves for the Galaxy.

Voices Commentary: Can’t even say her name? Angel City handled Alyssa Thompson transfer in odd way It’s clear Angel City didn’t want to upset fans by letting Alyssa Thompson transfer to Chelsea, but the move was a massive win for both player and team.

Jesús Ferreira opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Danny Musovski scored to give Seattle (12-7-10) a 2-0 lead in the 41st.

Advertisement

Maya Yoshida redirected an arcing cross played by Diego Fagúndez from the left side of the area into a wide-open net to get the Galaxy (4-16-9) on the board in the 44th minute.

Seattle’s Stefan Frei had four saves.