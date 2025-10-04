Galaxy fall a goal short of getting a point against Dallas

FC Dallas’ Pedrinho (20) tries to collect a loose ball against the Galaxy’s Mathias Zanka Jørgensen (5) during the second half Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

Petar Musa scored his 18th goal of the season in the 35th minute and Patrickson Delgado scored just before halftime as FC Dallas beat the Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday.

Dallas (10-11-11) is unbeaten in eight straight overall since Aug. 9 and has gone five straight at home without a loss. Dallas has scored in 11 consecutive matches dating to July 16, including 10 straight at Toyota Stadium since June 25.

The Galaxy (5-18-9) dropped to 1-6-1 against Dallas since 2021.

L.A.’s Diego Fagúndez opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

Musa tied it at 1-all to move into a tie with Jason Kreis (1999), Kenny Cooper (2008) and Jesús Ferreira (2022) for the most single-season goals in club history. Musa nearly scored on a redirection before getting it back seconds later in front of goal for a shot into the back of the net.

Delgado sent in a shot from distance for his first goal of the season and a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.