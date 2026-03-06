Galaxy Concacaf opponent Mount Pleasant may be short 10 players because of visa woes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The State Department has denied visas for members of a Jamaican soccer team scheduled to play the Galaxy on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, raising concerns that the Trump administration could bar players from traveling to the U.S. for this summer’s World Cup as well.

A CONCACAF source with knowledge of the issue not authorized to discuss it publicly said the organization was aware of the problem and was working with the team to appeal the decision. The Champions Cup is the most prestigious club tournament in CONCACAF, the 41-nation FIFA confederation that governs soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Mount Pleasant FA, champion of the 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup and runner-up in the last two Jamaican Premier League tournaments, is playing in the Champions Cup for the first time. The team has six Haitian players on its roster and Haiti is one of 19 countries whose citizens have been banned by the Trump administration from entering the U.S. Citizens from an additional 20 countries faced partial restrictions.

The State Department has the ability, under the presidential proclamation exception, to grant entry to “athletes, coaches and essential support staff” from any country traveling to the U.S. for “the World Cup, Olympics or other major sporting event as determined by the secretary of state.”

Despite that, eight members of Cuba’s delegation to the World Baseball Classic — among them federation president Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo and pitching coach Pedro Luis Lazo — had their visa requests denied. Under the Trump administration’s rules, Cuban citizens are subject to the same travel restrictions as Haitians.

However Haiti and Jamaica were able to play in last summer’s Gold Cup soccer tournament in the U.S. without issue. The State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The CONCACAF source said the group hopes to reach an agreement with the State Department to shake the visas loose but added that Mount Pleasant’s game with the Galaxy will go forward either way. The club, which is scheduled to depart Sunday, told a Jamaican newspaper that up to 10 players have been denied visas and coming to Los Angeles without the banned players would require it to rely on seven or eight players from the team’s youth academy to fill out the roster.

“We don’t want to just show up for the game, we want to be able to compete but we are not being given the opportunity to be at our best,” Paul Christie, the team’s sporting director, told the Jamaica Observer.

The teams will meet in the second and deciding leg of the two-game playoff March 19 at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Mount Pleasant is expected to be at full strength for that game.

The State Department’s approach to the visa requests for the Cuban baseball delegation and Jamaican soccer team raise questions about how the Trump administration will handle visa issuance ahead of this summer’s World Cup. Four tournament qualifiers are impacted by the administration’s travel restrictions with citizens of Iran — a country with which the U.S. is currently at war — and Haiti facing a total ban and those from Senegal and Ivory Coast subject to severe restrictions on entry to the U.S.

Members of Iran’s delegation were refused entry to the U.S. for December’s World Cup draw in Washington, during which FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize. And last summer, Senegal’s women’s basketball team was forced to cancel a 10-day training camp in the U.S. when visa requests for five players, six staff members and a ministerial delegation were rejected.