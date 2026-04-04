Galaxy’s early-season struggles continue in frustrating loss to Minnesota

Galaxy midfielder Gabriel Pec reacts during the second half of a 2-1 loss to Minnesota at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.

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MLS started play seven weeks ago, but apparently someone forgot to tell the Galaxy, who continue to sleepwalk through a season that rapidly is slipping away from them.

On Saturday, a pair of defensive mistakes led to two Minnesota United goals and a 2-1 home loss that extended the Galaxy’s winless streak to four games in league play. And it’s going to get harder, not easier, for the Galaxy, who travel to Toluca, Mexico, on Wednesday for a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal, the first of six games the team will play in the next 21 days.

Anthony Markanich and Kelvin Yeboah scored for Minnesota (2-2-2), while the Galaxy goal came from Marco Reus.

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The Galaxy (1-3-2) were the better team for most of the first half but again were plagued by indecision in the final third — especially in the first half when they outshot Minnesota 6-2. As a result, promising scoring chances were wasted.

The Galaxy wasted another golden opportunity in the opening minutes of the second half when Gabriel Pec beat a pair of defenders up the right side and into the box, where he pulled up and pushed the ball into the center of the penalty area for an onrushing Reus. But the pass went behind him, allowing Minnesota to recover.

That proved costly less than a minute later when Markanich, racing up the center, got behind Galaxy defender Mauricio Cuevas to corral a long ball from Joaquín Pereyra, then beat keeper JT Marcinkowski cleanly. The Galaxy pleaded for an offside call but were ignored.

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Reus took matters into his hands to tie the score six minutes later, putting a sharp right-footed shot on goal that Minnesota keeper Drake Callender parried away, then Reus jumped on the rebound with his left foot and lifted the ball over Callender, who was still on the ground.

Yeboah bettered that in the 67th minute, taking advantage of another defensive breakdown to poke a pass from Tomás Chancalay at the left post past Marcinkowski. The Galaxy keeper turned and appeared to upbraid his defenders before clapping and trying to rally his team.

The Galaxy had several chances to even the score, starting in the 79th minute when a rebound from a Pec shot deflected to João Klauss, whose try was high, then again a minute later when no fewer than five players touched the ball inside the six-yard box before Callender grabbed it.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Callender batted away a final left-footed shot from Pec for his season-best sixth save. When the final whistle sounded following a corner kick from the desperate Galaxy, some in the crowd of 22,447 at Dignity Health Sports Park booed. Supporters in the north grandstand, the Victoria Block, sent the team off with chants of “We Want Better.”

Both teams were missing important players. The Galaxy were without winger Joseph Paintsil (hamstring) and defender Jakob Glesnes (calf), while Minnesota was without midfielders Julian Gressel (toe) and James Rodríguez, captain of the Colombian national team, who was hospitalized because of severe dehydration after an international friendly last weekend.