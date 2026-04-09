Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández to be part of Fox’s World Cup broadcast team

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Former Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, a three-time World Cup standout for Mexico, will return to the tournament this summer but in a new role as a studio analyst for Fox Sports. And he’s approaching his broadcast debut the same way he approached his playing career, with excitement not fear.

“It’s the same as our sport: if you do a mistake, you cannot change it,” he said. “I’ve always been a guy who sees opportunities, who sees the positives. I’m going to try to deliver my best point of view on each game, player, the tournament.

“I’m going to enjoy this opportunity.”

Hernández said he had other broadcast offers to do the World Cup in Spanish but chose to work in English instead.

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“I’m not going to be speaking in my first language. And that’s something I think my Mexican fellows can be inspired by, right? That I don’t go to my comfort zone,” he said. “I want to make all of this an experience for myself. But as well I can show people that whatever you have in your mind, you can achieve it.”

Hernández, 37, is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals, including four in World Cup play. He started and ended his club career with his hometown team, Chivas de Guadalajara, but in between he played for five clubs in Europe and spent four injury-plagued seasons with the Galaxy, scoring 38 times and making two All-Star teams.

He made his final appearance for the Mexican national team in 2019, but he played with and against many of the players still on the team and he was chosen for his first World Cup roster by Javier Aguirre, who will be coaching El Tri again this summer. Hernández said those friendships won’t affect his commentary.

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“Truth always needs to be there,” he said. “When someone needs to say hard truths, you have to say it. I’m going to see how I feel. Maybe I end up being the most critical person or the other way around. Maybe Mexico does amazingly and I don’t have to criticize.”

He’ll join four other former Galaxy players — Cobi Jones, Landon Donovan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexi Lalas — on the Fox broadcast team for the World Cup. Hernández, however, is the only one who hasn’t formally announced his retirement as a player.

“I will speak about that later on,” Hernández, who played his final club game last November, said Wednesday. “I just want to focus on this amazing opportunity.”