Maya Yoshida and Erik Thommy lead Galaxy to road win over Austin FC

The Galaxy’s Gabriel Pec and Maya Yoshida embrace while celebrating the goal Yoshida scored against Austin FC on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

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Defender Maya Yoshida scored a first-half goal, Erik Thommy tallied in the second and the Galaxy beat Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Yoshida took a pass from Marco Reus in the 34th minute and scored for the first time this season to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead. Yoshida has six goals in 80 appearances for the Galaxy. Reus has three assists this season and 15 in 34 career appearances.

Thommy gave the Galaxy a two-goal lead in the 78th minute with his first goal for the club. Thommy had 19 goals in 101 appearances over four seasons with Sporting Kansas City. Defender Emiro Garces subbed into the match in the 66th minute before notching his first assist this season and his third in 36 appearances. Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski also snagged an assist.

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Austin cut it to 2-1 in the 85th minute on Myrto Uzuni’s second goal of the season and his eighth in 34 career matches. Defender Guilherme Biro earned his first assist after collecting one through his first 67 appearances and Facundo Torres grabbed his fourth in his first season with Austin after tallying 16 in three seasons with Orlando City. All four of Torres’ assists have come off set pieces.

The Galaxy’s Erik Thommy points to the sky after scoring against Austin FC on Saturday in Austin, Texas. (Scott Wachter / Getty Images)

Marcinkowski turned away five shots for the Galaxy (2-3-2) in his third start this season.

Brad Stuver totaled five saves for Austin (1-3-3).

The Galaxy picked up their first road win of the season while handing Austin its first loss at home.

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Austin swept the Galaxy last season — 1-0 at home and 2-1 on the road.

Up next

Galaxy: Visit FC Dallas on Saturday.

