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Galaxy

Bad weather just delays the loss by the Galaxy

Taha Habroune, left, of the Columbus Crew controls the ball against Gabriel Pec of the Galaxy in second half.
(Jason Mowry / Getty Images)
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dániel Gazdag and Diego Rossi each scored to help the Columbus Crew beat the Galaxy 2-1 on Wednesday night in a game delayed for over two hours because of severe weather.

Columbus (2-4-3) has given up just three goals in its first four home matches of the season.

Gazdag scored in the 41st minute when he redirected Hugo Picard’s cross with the outside of his foot.

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Rossi, who entered third for most regular-season goals among active players, doubled the lead in the 47th. Rossi started the sequence at midfield and he got it back from Max Arfsten at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

Gabriel Pec put the Galaxy (2-4-3) on the board in the 86th by finishing a pass from Joseph Paintsil.
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