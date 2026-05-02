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Galaxy scores early, gives up late goal to seal tie with Vancouver Whitecaps

The Galaxy's Justin Haak challenges the Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter and Mathías Laborda for the ball.
The Galaxy’s Justin Haak challenges the Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter and Mathías Laborda for the ball at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.
(Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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Mathias Laborda scored in the 82nd minute for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night, sealing a 1-1 tie with the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

The Whitecaps (8-1-1), who were only the second MLS team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) to win eight of their first nine games to begin a season, had their club regular-season record four-game win streak snapped.

Sebastian Berhalter played a free kick from the left side to the back post and Laborda headed home the finish from point-blank range to cap the scoring.

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The Whitecaps had 58% possession and outshot the Galaxy 19-7, including a 5-2 edge in on target shots.

Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring in the 46th minute. Lucas Sanabria, in the opening seconds of the second half, stole a misplayed ball from Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka and fed Paintsil for a finish from the right side of the area.

JT Marcinkowski had four saves for the Galaxy (3-4-4).

Takaoka finished with one save.
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