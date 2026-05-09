Gabriel Pec’s late scoring surge lifts Galaxy to victory over Atlanta

Galaxy midfielder Gabriel Pec scores past Atlanta’s Juan Berrocal, left, and Tomás Jacob in the second half of the Galaxy’s 2-1 win Saturday.

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Gabriel Pec scored two goals late in the second half to rally the Galaxy to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Pec used assists from Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil to tie it in the 74th minute and then scored unassisted for the lead in the 79th for his first two goals of the season.

Reus subbed into the game in the 65th minute before collecting his fourth assist. Paintsil’s assist was his fourth in eight matches this season since returning from an injury.

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Pec has scored 24 goals in 73 career appearances with the Galaxy (4-4-4).

Neither team found the net until Jay Fortune subbed into the match in the 60th minute and scored unassisted in the 69th to give Atlanta United the lead. It was his first goal this season and his third in 63 career appearances.

JT Marcinkowski turned away two shots on goal for the Galaxy.

Lucas Hoyos had four saves for Atlanta United (3-8-1), which saw a three-match winning streak end. Both keepers had one save in a scoreless first half.

Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen, Cooper Sanchez and Juan Berrocal all picked up yellow cards in a four-minute span of the first half.

The Galaxy improved to 3-1-2 in their last six regular-season outings and picked up their first win in Atlanta to even the series 3-3-0 at the start of three straight on the road. The Galaxy lost the first three matches to Atlanta United, including twice on the road.

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The Galaxy have now scored in 21 straight matches, extending the league’s longest current streak.