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Galaxy

Joseph Paintsil’s goal seals Galaxy tie with Dynamo before World Cup break

The Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil celebrates with Marco Reus and John Nelson after scoring against the Houston Dynamo.
The Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil celebrates with Marco Reus and John Nelson after scoring against the Houston Dynamo Saturday in Carson.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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CARSON, Calif. — Houston’s Guilherme Santos matched a first-half goal by the Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil and the Dynamo and Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Paintsil staked the Galaxy to a 1-0 lead with an unassisted score in the 30th minute and Santos answered in the 41st with assists from Jack McGlynn — his fourth — and defender Antônio Carlos — his first.

It was the third goal this season for Paintsil after he found the net 10 times in each of his first two seasons.

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Santos has eight goals in his first 14 appearances in the league.

Jonathan Bond finished with five saves for Houston (7-6-1). Bond made 89 starts with the Galaxy from 2021 to 2023.

JT Marcinkowski saved three shots for the Galaxy (5-5-5).

Houston had played a club-record 13 straight matches without a draw to begin a season.

The league takes a break for the World Cup and will return to action on July 16.

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