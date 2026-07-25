Joseph Paintsil scores, JT Marcinkowski stops penalty kick in Galaxy draw

Highlights from the Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with the San José Earthquakes on Saturday.

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Joseph Paintsil scored a goal and JT Marcinkowski had five saves for the Galaxy on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the San José Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium.

The Galaxy (5-7-6), who had lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 6-1, are winless in three games since returning from the World Cup break.

On a counterattack, Paintsil put away a feed from Marco Reus with a first-touch finish that opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Marcinkowski stopped a penalty kick from Timo Werner in stoppage time to help preserve the draw.

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The Earthquakes had 61% possession and outshot the Galaxy 9-2 in the first half but trailed until Reid Roberts tapped in from point-blank range in the 63rd minute to make it 1-1.

Angus Gunn made his second start and had one save for the Earthquakes (10-4-3). San José lost 4-0 to Orlando City at home on Wednesday night in the 30-year-old Scotland international’s MLS debut.

San José’s Ian Harkes came on in the 20th minute to replace Jonathan González, who left because of an apparent injury.

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Paintsil hit the post with a shot in the 68th minute.

Preston Judd, who leads the Earthquakes with 11 goals this season, and captain Ronaldo Vieira did not play for San José due to yellow card accumulation.