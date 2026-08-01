Galaxy remain winless since break with scoreless draw against FC Dallas

Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, shown here against Vancouver on May 2, made four saves in a scoreless draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Jonathan Sirois made nine saves to earn his first clean sheet of the season as FC Dallas played the Galaxy to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

Dallas (7-5-6) was held without a goal for the second straight game.

The Galaxy (5-7-7) have two losses and two draws since MLS play resumed following the World Cup. The Galaxy’s last victory came May 16 at Seattle.

JT Marcinkowski made four saves in his first clean sheet since May 16.

The Galaxy and Dallas also played to a 2-2 draw on April 18 after the Galaxy overcame a two-goal deficit with goals from Joseph Paintsil and Lucas Sanabria.

Up next for the Galaxy: at Houston on Aug. 15.