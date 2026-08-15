Guilherme Santos’ penalty-kick goal sends Houston to win over Galaxy

Galaxy’s Troy Elgersma, right, and Houston’s Lawrence Ennali battle for the ball during the Galaxy’s 1-0 loss Saturday.

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Guilherme Santos scored on a first-half penalty kick and Jonathan Bond posted his fourth clean sheet in a row to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Galaxy 1-0 on Saturday night.

Bond did not need to make a save in running his scoreless streak to 372 minutes as Houston upped its unbeaten run to seven at 5-0-2. The 33-year-old notched his seventh shutout this season, matching his total from last year — his first with the Dynamo. Bond had four clean sheets in 89 starts with the Galaxy from 2021-23.

The Dynamo (11-6-2) are the hottest team in the Western Conference with a 9-2-2 record over their last 13 matches.

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Santos scored his 12th goal this season — in the 21st minute — to put Houston in front for good. The PK was awarded after Galaxy defender John Nelson fouled Lawrence Ennali.

Defender Emiro Garces subbed in for Maya Yoshida to begin the second half and was tagged with a red card in the 58th minute, leaving the Galaxy a man down.

JT Marcinkowski had one save for the Galaxy (5-8-7), who dropped to 0-3-2 in their past five matches.

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Houston’s Ibrahim Aliyu picked up two yellow cards in second-half stoppage time, leading to a red-card exit.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano subbed into the match in the second half in his first appearance with the Galaxy after posting nine goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances with San Diego FC last season.

Galaxy midfielder Elijah Wynder left with an injury in the 54th minute and was replaced by Isaiah Parente.

Up next for the Galaxy: vs. San José Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.