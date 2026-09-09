Yohei Takaoka and the Whitecaps shut out the Galaxy

Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, right, of the Vancouver Whitecaps celebrates with teammates after shutting out the Galaxy.

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Ryan Gauld scored his 50th career goal with Vancouver and Yohei Takaoka recorded his 11th clean sheet of the season to help the Whitecaps beat the Galaxy 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Gauld is the first player in Vancouver’s MLS era to record 50 goals and 50 assists with the club.

Takaoka, who made five saves, is one shutout behind LAFC’s Hugo Lloris for the MLS lead.

Vancouver (14-5-4) remains three points ahead of second-place Houston for the Western Conference lead.

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The Galaxy (7-10-8) have posted a 2-3-1 record over their last six MLS matches.

Brian White opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he headed forward Thomas Müller’s flick over the defense and volleyed it home.

Gauld dribbled through traffic, after a poor pass by a Galaxy defender, and sent in a shot from the penalty spot in the 57th for a 2-0 lead.

With White, Gauld and Müller subbed off, Bruno Caicedo converted a penalty kick in the 89th that JT Marcinowski got a hand on.