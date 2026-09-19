Marco Reus helps power Galaxy to victory over Minnesota

Highlights from the Galaxy’s 3-2 win over the Minnesota United on Saturday.

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Marco Reus had a goal and an assist, and João Klauss and Pablo Ruiz also scored to lead the Galaxy to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Minnesota (7-11-8) has lost four straight and is winless in its last five.

Reus played a free kick from near the left end line to the near post, where Klauss flicked in a header in the 76th minute. Reus then redirected a cross by Lucas Calegari into the net to give the Galaxy (8-10-9) a 3-2 lead in the 80th minute.

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Marcus Caldeira scored in the 23rd minute and Kelvin Yeboah converted from the penalty spot to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the 30th minute. Yeboah has scored in three consecutive games and has six of his 14 goals in the past six matches.

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Ruiz, acquired Sept. 3 from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $400,000 in 2027 general allocation money, scored his first goal since 2023 to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

Drake Callender had two saves for Minnesota.

JT Marcinkowski stopped three shots for the Galaxy.