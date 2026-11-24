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Statistically, it’s far easier to make the MLS playoffs than it is to miss them.

Eighteen of 30 teams qualify for the postseason, meaning each one starts the season with a 60% chance of making the playoffs. No other major professional sports league in the U.S. is as generous.

Yet the Galaxy failed to make the cut this year. And last year.

In fact, the Galaxy have missed the playoffs four times in six years since Greg Vanney took over as manager. They also missed in three of the four seasons before Vanney arrived, meaning the Galaxy have cleared the lowest playoff bar in American sports just three times in the last decade. And they haven’t done it in consecutive seasons since Bruce Arena was the coach.

Arena left a decade ago. (To be fair, the last time the Galaxy did reach the playoffs, in 2024, Vanney guided them to a championship.)

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But wait, there’s more. Home attendance was down, dropping below the 20,000 per-game average for the first time in a non-COVID season since the Galaxy left the Rose Bowl for Carson in 2003. That’s a decrease of more than 18% since 2023.

All this should be concerning for the team and its owners at AEG. The Galaxy, after all, used to be the model MLS franchise. It won the most games, had the best players, collected the most titles and led the league in attendance nine times.

Today? Not so much. So does AEG have a plan to fix that?

We reached out to Dan Beckerman, AEG’s president and chief executive, through a company spokesman, hoping for some clues. We never heard back. However, general manager Will Kuntz, speaking in a videoconference with the media Friday, agreed things are dismal.

“I don’t think we did a good enough job collectively last year,” he said. “So for us, it’s really about taking a hard look at everything we’ve done process-wise and saying ‘hey, how can we be better?’ Because it cannot continue like this.”

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Galaxy coach Greg Vanney reacts during a match against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Oct. 25. (Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Yet Kuntz, the architect of the MLS Cup team, may not be around to see that process through. Vanney still has two years left on his lucrative contract while Kuntz’s deal ends next month, so if there’s going to be a fall guy for the Galaxy’s recent failures, it’s likely to be the GM, not the coach.

On Friday, Kuntz was already speaking of the team in the past tense.

“I really enjoyed my time at the Galaxy. I love being here,” he said. “I’d like to be back if it was up to me. But it’s not.”

Nor is it up to the team’s most loyal supporters, who would like to see someone sacrificed for the team’s fall from grace. Rob Jalón, who co-hosts the bilingual podcast La Cuna Galaxiana, opened his microphones to fans last week, and many expressed frustration.

“There’s no vision. There’s no identity,” said one.

“The standards for this club have dropped so bad, so low, that it’s sad. It’s hard for me to care about a club that doesn’t seem like they care about winning.”

It’s not a question of spending. The Galaxy finished the season with a club-record payroll of $34.9 million, fourth-highest in MLS, according to figures released by the MLS Players Assn. The team’s payroll has ranked as low as sixth just once since 2015 and in six of those 12 seasons, the team was either first or second in spending.

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Yet the Galaxy lost more games than they have won over that span. For Jeff Joyner, a season-ticket holder since 2019, that’s unacceptable.

“I want action more than words,” he said. “We hear the corporate speak constantly.”

Much of the criticism has been directed at Vanney, a defender on the original Galaxy team in 1996 who returned as manager in 2021 to restore the club’s fading culture and swagger. And while he led the team to a record sixth MLS Cup in his fourth season, he also presided over the worst campaign in franchise history last year, one the Galaxy opened with a 16-game winless streak.

AEG rewarded Vanney with a multi-year contract extension before that slide had ended.

“The Lakers and Dodgers, would they accept that?” Joyner said. “It’s just not working. I don’t understand what the standard is anymore. It seems like we don’t have one.”

Aaron Levinson, another longtime season-ticket holder, is more patient. He wants to wait for the return of midfielder Riqui Puig, who missed the last two years with an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Puig is expected back in February for the 14-game MLS “sprint season,” which will bridge the transition to a full summer-to-spring calendar beginning in July.

“I just feel like we’re on the cusp of something,” Levinson said. “And if it doesn’t happen in the sprint season, I guess that’s your opportunity to say ‘OK, now we have to cut bait’.”

But Andrew Alesana, past president of the LA Riot Squad, one of the Galaxy’s largest and most prominent supporters’ groups, has seen enough. Like Joyner, he believes the fans are being ignored.

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“It’s just not working, right?” he said.

Alesana believes Kuntz “has done a wonderful job.”

“He’s the one bringing the players in,” he said. “The talent is there. The roster is a playoff team for sure. The fact that we miss the playoffs should not be on the person who’s bringing in the players.”

Galaxy forward Erik Thommy reacts during a match against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Oct. 25. (Luke Hales / Getty Images)

But he’s not sure the coach is the problem, either.

“It’s less about Vanney and more about the inability of AEG to make decisions that seem to benefit the club. There’s not as much transparency. What are we building toward?” said Alesana, who didn’t renew his season tickets this fall for the first time in nearly two decades.

“I’m more apathetic right now because I don’t believe in AEG.”

Three years ago, with the Galaxy stumbling through a slump that saw them reach the playoffs just once in five seasons, Alesana helped organize a fan boycott to protest a contract extension for team president Chris Klein. Klein was eventually sacked and the next year the Galaxy, under Vanney and Kuntz, won 19 games and the MLS Cup.

Alesana, citing both apathy and lethargy, isn’t sure that would work this time.

“It’s not going to be enough to change anything,” he said. “As long as Dan Beckerman and other people are making money on the [entertainment] side of AEG, that’s what matters more. We’re just a line item at that point.”

A line that’s pointing down.

⚽ You have read the latest installment of On Soccer with Kevin Baxter. The weekly column takes you behind the scenes and shines a spotlight on unique stories. Listen to Baxter on this week’s episode of the “Corner of the Galaxy” podcast.