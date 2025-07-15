LAFC defender Aaron Long to miss rest of season after rupturing Achilles

LAFC defender Aaron Long, rear, elevates above Minnesota United’s Morris Duggan as they try to head the ball during a game earlier this season.

LAFC defender Aaron Long will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles.

The team — which said the surgery was successful — made the announcement on Tuesday, three days after Long was injured in the 76th minute of a 2-0 win over FC Dallas.

The 32-year-old Long is in his third season with LAFC and has started all 15 games this year, scoring one goal. He’s started 60 games for the club over the last three seasons.

LAFC is currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings with a 9-5-5 record.