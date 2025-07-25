LAFC can’t keep up with Cristhian Paredes and Portland in loss

LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead, left, is fouled by Portland’s Jimer Fory during LAFC’s 1-0 loss at BMO Stadium on Friday night.

Cristhian Paredes scored just before halftime, Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout of the season and the Portland Timbers beat LAFC 1-0 on Friday night to snap a three-game winless streak.

Ian Smith played an arcing corner kick into the center of the area and Paredes went up high for a header that deflected of the back post into the net to give Portland (10-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Crépeau has three saves this season.

LAFC (10-6-6) played to a 3-3 tie with the Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions, on Saturday to snap a three-game win streak.

Hugo Lloris stopped three shots for LAFC.

LAFC’s Eddie Segura (red card) served a one-game suspension. Kenny Nielsen, a 23-year-old who made his MLS debut, started in Segura’s place.

The Timbers and LAFC played to a 3-3 tie April 19.