LAFC can’t keep up with Cristhian Paredes and Portland in loss
-
-
- Share via
Cristhian Paredes scored just before halftime, Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout of the season and the Portland Timbers beat LAFC 1-0 on Friday night to snap a three-game winless streak.
Ian Smith played an arcing corner kick into the center of the area and Paredes went up high for a header that deflected of the back post into the net to give Portland (10-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.
Crépeau has three saves this season.
LAFC’s supporters’ union made it clear that standing in solidarity against ICE raids in the community is rightfully more important than their rivalry with the Galaxy.
LAFC (10-6-6) played to a 3-3 tie with the Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions, on Saturday to snap a three-game win streak.
Hugo Lloris stopped three shots for LAFC.
LAFC’s Eddie Segura (red card) served a one-game suspension. Kenny Nielsen, a 23-year-old who made his MLS debut, started in Segura’s place.
The Timbers and LAFC played to a 3-3 tie April 19.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.