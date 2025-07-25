Advertisement
LAFC

LAFC can’t keep up with Cristhian Paredes and Portland in loss

LAFC's Ryan Hollingshead, left, is fouled by Portland's Jimer Fory during LAFC's 1-0 loss at BMO Stadium.
LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead, left, is fouled by Portland’s Jimer Fory during LAFC’s 1-0 loss at BMO Stadium on Friday night.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Cristhian Paredes scored just before halftime, Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout of the season and the Portland Timbers beat LAFC 1-0 on Friday night to snap a three-game winless streak.

Ian Smith played an arcing corner kick into the center of the area and Paredes went up high for a header that deflected of the back post into the net to give Portland (10-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Crépeau has three saves this season.

Los Angeles, CA - July 19: LAFC supporters wave a banner before "El Trafico" at BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. LAFC will take on the LA Galaxy at home. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Commentary: LAFC fans put aside their rivalry with Galaxy to stand in solidarity against ICE

LAFC’s supporters’ union made it clear that standing in solidarity against ICE raids in the community is rightfully more important than their rivalry with the Galaxy.

LAFC (10-6-6) played to a 3-3 tie with the Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions, on Saturday to snap a three-game win streak.

Advertisement

Hugo Lloris stopped three shots for LAFC.

LAFC’s Eddie Segura (red card) served a one-game suspension. Kenny Nielsen, a 23-year-old who made his MLS debut, started in Segura’s place.

The Timbers and LAFC played to a 3-3 tie April 19.

More to Read

LAFC

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement