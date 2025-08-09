Denis Bouanga’s late goal helps LAFC salvage draw with Fire

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick in the 81st minute of a 2-2 draw with Chicago on Saturday.

Denis Bouanga scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute to rally LAFC to a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday night.

Bouanga notched his 14th goal of the season for LAFC (10-6-7) after subbing in for Mathieu Choinière in the 61st minute. The PK was awarded after Son Heung-Min — in his debut with the club — was fouled by defender Carlos Terán.

Chicago (10-9-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on Terán’s first goal this season. Philip Zinckernagel collected an assist on the score. Terán has one goal in five straight seasons.

LAFC pulled even in the 19th minute on a goal by defender Ryan Hollingshead — his second. Nineteen-year-old midfielder David Martínez picked up his first assist this season after notching two in 17 appearances last year.

The Fire took a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute on a goal by Jonathan Bamba — his fourth in his first season in the league. Zinckernagel snagged another assist — his 13th — and Brian Gutiérrez earned his second.

It was the first of three straight home matches in Bridgeview for the Fire whose home these days is Soldier Field. Chicago is 102-55-72 in regular-season play at SeatGeek.

Chris Brady saved four shots for Chicago.

Hugo Lloris totaled one save for LAFC.

Chicago began the day in possession of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as it tries to make the postseason for the first time since 2017.

LAFC entered the day sixth in the Western Conference, but the club has at least two matches in hand on all five teams above it.