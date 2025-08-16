Mark Delgado and Mathieu Choinière lift LAFC to win over New England

LAFC’s Mark Delgado, second right, celebrates with Son Heung-Min, second left, and other teammates after scoring against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Mark Delgado scored early in the second half and Mathieu Choinière found the net in stoppage time to lead LAFC to a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Hugo Lloris finished with five saves for his ninth clean sheet this season for LAFC (11-6-7).

Neither team scored until Delgado used an assist from newcomer Son Heung-min in the 51st minute to score his third goal of the season. It was the first assist for Heung-min, who was playing his second match since coming over from the English Premier League.

Choinière added an insurance goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time after subbing in for Delgado in the 79th. Choinière scored his first goal in his second appearance for LAFC after scoring 11 goals in 119 appearances for CF Montreal from 2018-2024. Heung-min collected his second assist and Nathan Ordaz notched his fifth after subbing in for David Martínez in the 70th minute.

Matt Turner saved four shots in his second start this season for the Revolution (7-12-7), who fall to 0-3-1 in the all-time series.

LAFC ends a run of three straight draws. The club improved to 1-1-2 on artificial turf this season.

LAFC travels to play Dallas on Saturday. The Revolution travel to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday.