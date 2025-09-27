Advertisement
LAFC

Son Heung-min scores twice in LAFC’s victory over St. Louis City

LAFC's Son Heung-min controls the ball during a 3-0 win over St. Louis City on Saturday night.
(Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

ST. LOUIS — Son Heung-min had two goals, Denis Bouanga scored his 23rd goal of the season, and LAFC beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Saturday night for its fourth win in a row.

LAFC (15-7-8), which has outscored its opponents 15-4 during its winning streak and has one loss in its last eight games, has 53 points, two behind third-place Minnesota in the Western Conference.

St. Louis (7-18-7) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC.

SANDY, UT - SEPTEMBER 17: Son Heung-Min #7 of the Los Angeles Football Club.

LAFC

‘Just a fine human being.’ Son Heung-min providing more than just goals for LAFC

With his positive attitude and game-changing abilities on the pitch, Son Heung-min could be the catalyst that turns LAFC into MLS Cup contenders.

Bouanga raced to near the penalty arc and split a pair of defenders with a rolling shot that slipped inside the left post to open the scoring in the 15th minute. Bouanga has scored a goal in five consecutive games and has nine goals — including two hat tricks — in that span. Miami’s Lionel Messi leads MLS with 24 goals.

Advertisement

Son scored on the counterattack in first-half stoppage time and rolled in a shot from just inside the top of the penalty box to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

Son has eight goals and two assists in eight games with LAFC. The 33-year-old forward has scored seven goals in the past four games.

LAFC outshot St. Louis 21-9.

Roman Burki stopped four shots for St. Louis City.

More to Read

LAFCSoccer

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement