Son Heung-min scores twice in LAFC’s victory over St. Louis City
-
-
-
- Share via
ST. LOUIS — Son Heung-min had two goals, Denis Bouanga scored his 23rd goal of the season, and LAFC beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Saturday night for its fourth win in a row.
LAFC (15-7-8), which has outscored its opponents 15-4 during its winning streak and has one loss in its last eight games, has 53 points, two behind third-place Minnesota in the Western Conference.
St. Louis (7-18-7) was eliminated from playoff contention.
Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC.
With his positive attitude and game-changing abilities on the pitch, Son Heung-min could be the catalyst that turns LAFC into MLS Cup contenders.
Bouanga raced to near the penalty arc and split a pair of defenders with a rolling shot that slipped inside the left post to open the scoring in the 15th minute. Bouanga has scored a goal in five consecutive games and has nine goals — including two hat tricks — in that span. Miami’s Lionel Messi leads MLS with 24 goals.
Son scored on the counterattack in first-half stoppage time and rolled in a shot from just inside the top of the penalty box to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.
Son has eight goals and two assists in eight games with LAFC. The 33-year-old forward has scored seven goals in the past four games.
LAFC outshot St. Louis 21-9.
Roman Burki stopped four shots for St. Louis City.