LAFC defeats Toronto for sixth win in a row

LAFC forward Jeremy Ebobisse shoots as Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello follows in the first half.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 13th minute, substitute Frankie Amaya added a second-half goal, and LAFC beat Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

LAFC (17-7-8) secured the club’s fourth six-game winning streak — with a chance to match its longest regular-season streak of seven on Sunday at Austin. LAFC moved within one point of San Diego and Vancouver for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Toronto (5-14-14) entered with eight consecutive draws in league play since Aug. 9 — the longest tie streak in MLS history.

Ebobisse took advantage of a Toronto turnover near midfield by racing the other way on a breakaway for a finish inside the far post.

After another Toronto turnover, Amaya was left wide open for a shot inside the near post in the 69th minute.

Hugo Lloris recorded his 11th clean sheet of the season. He is one of two goalkeepers with 10 or more clean sheets in each of the last two MLS seasons.

Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson dove to his left to deny David Martínez’s penalty kick in the 60th.