LAFC’s Andrew Moran scores his first MLS goal in draw with Colorado

Andrew Moran scored his first MLS goal on a rebound off the post in the 90th minute and LAFC played the Colorado Rapids to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

LAFC (17-8-9) reached the 60-point plateau for the fourth time in its eight seasons in MLS.

Colorado (11-15-8) didn’t get the help it needed on “Decision Day,” the final day of the regular season, to secure a playoff spot.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the 42nd minute for LAFC. With the goal, Son and Denis Bouanga combined to score 19 of LAFC’s last 21 — extending a league record.

Paxten Aaronson tied it 1-1 in the 62nd minute for Colorado. Darren Yapi headed in Oliver Larraz’s bending cross in the 88th minute for his eighth goal of the season.