Galaxy star Riqui Puig may miss second consecutive season after another knee surgery

The Galaxy could be without Riqui Puig for a second straight season, with the team confirming Friday that the midfielder will undergo a second surgery Saturday to repair the torn ACL that caused him to miss all of 2025.

Puig, 26, tore the ligament in his left knee in the 2024 MLS Western Conference final with Seattle. A week later the Galaxy won its sixth league title. But playing without Puig in 2025, the team stumbled through the worst season in franchise history, winning just seven games.

Puig, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy, returned to training with the Galaxy in the fall. But the Galaxy said he had a setback in his recovery after returning to Spain for the holidays. After consulting with the club’s medical staff and outside specialists, the Galaxy and Puig agreed to a second surgery.

The timeline for Puig’s return will not be determined until after the operation, but losing him for any amount of time will be another significant blow for the team since last year’s performance proved Puig is the Galaxy’s most irreplacable player.

Puig had career highs for goals (13) and assists (15) in 2024, when he also led the league in touches and passes, helping the Galaxy set an MLS record with four players scoring 10 or more times. Without him, the team’s possession-based attack suffered, scoring 23 fewer goals and seeing just one player, winger Joseph Paintsil, reach double figures in scoring.

The Galaxy did not place Puig on the season-ending injury list last season, hoping he would return at some point. If doctors determine he is unlikely to play this season, it’s unlikely the team would make the same mistake since shelving Puig would open up a designated-play spot. Puig, who made $5.78 million last season, the eight-largest contract in MLS, is signed through 2027.

Before the Puig news the Galaxy had enjoyed a productive offseason, acquiring Jakob Glesnes, a former MLS defender of the year, in a trade with the Philadelphia Union and signing defender Justin Haak to a free-agent contract.