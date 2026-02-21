LAFC kicks off season with rout of Inter Miami at the Coliseum

LAFC forward David Martinez scores, pushing the ball past Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair at the Coliseum on Saturday.

LAFC kicked off the 2026 season with a statement 3-0 win over reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami a the historic Coliseum Saturday night.

The game that featured Inter Miami star Lionel Messi attracted an announced crowd of 75,673 fans, making it the second-most attended regular season game in MLS history and the largest season opener.

It was LAFC’s ninth win in season opening games, another record for the club.

Inter Miami tried to impose its game plan early, with several attacks down the right side of the field, and focused on making Messi the focal point of its attack. However, LAFC controlled possession and by the 12th minute had already generated two clear scoring opportunities through Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga.

Son had a great chance during a one-on-one matchup against Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who managed to the LAFC’s shooting angle and prevent a goal.

After a poor clearance by Inter Miami, Stephen Eustáquio stole the ball and quickly passed to Son, who saw David Martínez running and sent a deep pass for him. Martínez crossed the ball past Clair, with the Venezuelan opening the scoring in the 37th minute of the first half to give LAFC a 1-0 lead.

Son sets up David to give us the lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/mCTaL9bRkG — LAFC (@LAFC) February 22, 2026

Martínez had a chance to score again during first half stoppage time when he took advantage of a defensive error on the right side of the field, but this time his shot grazed the visiting goalkeeper’s right post.

Inter Miami responded with an attack, during which Messi had the perfect angle for a shot from the left, but it sailed close to LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ top right post and did not reach the back of the net.

In the second half, Inter Miami came out determined to push LAFC back into its own territory by advancing their lines and looking to support Germán Berterame.

LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos’ team played a waiting game, and its patience paid off when it scored its second goal came in the 72nd minute. Son was at midfield when he passed back to Mathieu Choinière, who fed Timothy Tillman, who sent a long pass to Bouanga. The French striker took advantage of Clair’s poor clearance by chipping the ball over the goalkeeper’s head to take a 2-0 lead.

Over the keeper and Denis doubles our lead 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/EffJlXR1ZE — LAFC (@LAFC) February 22, 2026

When it looked like that would be the final score, Bouanga slipped away down the left wing and, despite defensive pressure, managed to send in a cross that new substitute Nathan Ordaz tapped in to give LAFC a 3-0 lead during second half stoppage time.

Bouanga --> Ordaz



GAME OVER. LAFC take down Miami. pic.twitter.com/c0MUCrbNfo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 22, 2026

For LAFC, the match marked the beginning of a new era following the departure of head coach Steve Cherundolo, who led some of the most successful chapters in the club’s history, including its first MLS Cup title in 2022.

LAFC opted to maintain continuity under Dos Santos, who was promoted from the assistant coaching ranks following Cherundolo’s exit at the end of last season.

Inter Miami arrived in Los Angeles as the team to beat, with high morale and ambition to defend its title.

The club has had historic seasons, including combined scoring records in the regular season and playoffs, and has consolidated its project with world-renowned figures who have transformed its impact on and off the field.

Under the leadership of coach Javier Mascherano, faces a new season with a mix of experience and youth.

The presence of Messi — who won MVP awards and the Golden Boot in 2025 — remains the focus of media and competitive attention for the club.