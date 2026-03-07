LAFC records its third straight shutout in victory over FC Dallas

LAFC’s David Martinez controls the ball during a 1-0 win over FC Dallas at BMO Stadium on Saturday.

David Martinez scored in the second half and Hugo Lloris made it stand up for a third straight clean sheet to begin the season as LAFC beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Martinez used assists from Stephen Eustáquio and defender Sergi Palencia in the 55th minute to find the net for the first time this season and for the ninth time in the 20-year-old’s 49th appearance and 20th start.

Eustáquio has a goal and two assists in his first three MLS matches. Palencia’s helper was his first this season and ninth in 86 career matches.

Lloris finished with five saves for LAFC (3-0-0) — off to the best start in its nine-year history with a fifth straight victory in all competitions to begin the season. The club also won its first three league matches for the first time while outscoring its opponents 6-0.

Michael Collodi saved five shots in his third start for Dallas (1-1-1) this season after making nine last year as a rookie. Collodi allowed only eight goals in his nine 2025 starts, making Maarten Paes expendable.

Both keepers had three saves in a scoreless first half.

LAFC leads the all-time series 8-4-3, including a 6-0-1 record at home.

LAFC opened the season at home with a 3-0 victory over defending champion Inter Miami and then blanked the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on the road. The club also posted 6-1 and 1-0 victories over Real España in the CONCACAF Champions Cup to advance to the Round of 16.

Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-2 in its home opener before a playing to a scoreless draw with visiting Nashville SC.

Up next for LAFC: vs. St. Louis City at BMO Stadium on Saturday.