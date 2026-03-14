Mathieu Choiniere scores twice in LAFC’s win over St. Louis City

St. Louis City midfielder Dante Polvara, right, passes in front of LAFC forward David Martínez during the first half of LAFC’s win Saturday at BMO Stadium.

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Mathieu Choiniere scored twice — the 27-year-old’s second career multi-goal game in MLS — and Hugo Lloris had his fourth consecutive shutout on Saturday night to help LAFC beat St. Louis City 2-0.

Loris finished with four saves for LAFC (4-0-0), which has outscored its opponents 8-0 this season. The 39-year-old Lloris, who had 12 clean sheets in each of his first two seasons with the club, joined Roman Bürki (St. Louis, 2025) as the only players in MLS history with four consecutive shutouts to open a season.

Choiniere, in his ninth MLS season, went into the game with 12 goals in 132 career appearance.

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Choiniere intercepted a pass near midfield, raced to the top of the penalty arc and slipped a rolling shot inside the left post to open the scoring in the 73rd minute. Then, in the 81st, Choiniere ripped a shot from near the right corner of the penalty box that skipped between the legs of defender Timo Baumgartl and bent inside the left post to make it 2-0.

Bürki had three saves for St. Louis (0-3-1).

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga hit the crossbar with a shot in the opening moments and Nate Ordaz had his shot from the center of the area bounce off the right post.

Players for both teams wore black armbands with “IL” in white lettering to honor Ilona Löwen, the wife of St. Louis City’s Eduard Löwen, who died Monday following a two-year battle with brain cancer. Eduard Löwen, who signed with St. Louis as a designated player in 2022, has not played this season.