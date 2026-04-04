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Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min power LAFC to blowout win over Orlando

LAFC star Denis Bouanga scores a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Associated Press
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Denis Bouanga scored three goals, his fifth career hat trick in MLS, and Son Heung-min had four assists to help LAFC beat Orlando City 6-0 on Saturday night.

Sergi Palencia and Tyler Boyd each added a goal for LAFC (6-0-1). Hugo Lloris had six saves.

Orlando City (1-5-0) — which also conceded a hat trick to Sam Surridge the previous time out in a 5-0 loss to Nashville and lost 5-0 at New York City FC on March 7 — set the franchise record for largest margin of defeat in a regular-season match.

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Marc Dos Santos, left, poses for a photo for general manager John Thorrington.

LAFC

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Son’s cross was redirected into the net by Orlando defender David Brekalo to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

Bouanga added goals — all off assists by Son — in the 20th, 23rd and 28th minutes.

Son fed Sergi Palencia for his first goal of the season that made it 5-0 in the 39th, and Boyd capped the scoring in the 70th minute with his first MLS goal since July 13, 2024 for Nashville.

Maxime Crépeau stopped two shots for Orlando.
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