LAFC faces big test against coach Bruce Arena and his Earthquakes

Coach Bruce Arena has guided the San Jose Earthquakes to a 6-1-0 record, the franchise’s best start to a season.

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No one has coached or won more MLS games than Bruce Arena, so when Arena speaks about the league, it’s probably wise to listen. Except, maybe, when he’s trying to downplay his own team, the San José Earthquakes, which is off to the best start in franchise history heading into Sunday’s game with LAFC at BMO Stadium.

“Well, you know, it’s very early in the season,” said Arena, whose team is 6-1-0 and entered the weekend tied for the MLS lead in wins and points. “You don’t get too crazy in the early going.”

Wins in April count just as much as wins in October, however, and Sunday’s matinee against LAFC (5-1-1) looms as an important test for Arena’s team, which has just two victories over teams with winning records.

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When Arena returned to manage in the league for the fourth time last season — he has never actually retired — he took over a team that last had a winning record in 2013 and one that was put up for sale midway through that first season, which only added to the instability around the franchise.

Yet the coach has been able to block that out.

“There’s a lot of things that are going to probably happen here in the next year,” Arena said. “There’s a possibility of having new ownership and who knows where that takes us. So my focus is on this team at this time and the next game. I’m not trying to dictate a five-year plan at the moment.”

LAFC LAFC franchise-record shutout streak ends during loss at Portland LAFC star forward Son Heung-min and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rested during the team’s 2-1 loss at Portland on Saturday, ending a team record shutout streak.

In Arena’s most successful years with the Galaxy, where he won three MLS Cups and two Supporters’ Shields in five seasons, the team was stout defensively and that’s also true of this San José team, which has given up a league-low 20 shots and only two goals, tied with LAFC for fewest in MLS.

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Arena was also successful in luring former German World Cup player Timo Werner to San José, signing him to a multiyear contract worth a reported $5.4 million a season. That makes him the best-paid player in franchise history, a significant investment for a team whose payroll was second-lowest in MLS before Arena’s arrival.

Now comes the test against LAFC, a team that opened the season with a league-record six consecutive shutouts while ranking third in the league in scoring with 15 goals in seven games. In addition, LAFC has advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, leaving it one win shy of becoming the first MLS team to reach the final of region’s most important club tournament three times.

But as he has done with his own team, Arena cautions against making too much of LAFC’s early success.

“Could they possibly be one of the best teams in MLS history? Yes. But I would say that they haven’t won that much that you can make that statement,” he said. “They have the best team in the league at the moment. I have no doubts about that.”

LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos, whose team will play five games in the next 13 days, was equally complimentary of San José.

“Very difficult opponent to play,” he said. “Defensively, very compact. A team that doesn’t give much. They’re a team that work collectively together. They know what they want to do.

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“The biggest game of our season again is Sunday against San José.”