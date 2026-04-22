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LAFC

Hugo Lloris gets his seventh shutout, but LAFC settles for scoreless draw with Colorado

Tyler Boyd of LAFC controls the ball against Hamzat Ojediran of Colorado in the first half.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Zack Steffen finished with two saves and had his second shutout of the season for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 tie with LAFC on Wednesday night.

The Rapids (4-4-1) had 71% possession.

LAFC (5-2-2), who had lost back-to-back game for the first time in more than a calendar year, are winless in three straight.

Hugo Lloris had two saves and leads MLS with seven shutouts.

LAFC’s Mathieu Choinière hit the post with a shot from outside the area in the 56th minute.
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