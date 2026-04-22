Hugo Lloris gets his seventh shutout, but LAFC settles for scoreless draw with Colorado

Tyler Boyd of LAFC controls the ball against Hamzat Ojediran of Colorado in the first half.

Zack Steffen finished with two saves and had his second shutout of the season for the Colorado Rapids in a 0-0 tie with LAFC on Wednesday night.

The Rapids (4-4-1) had 71% possession.

LAFC (5-2-2), who had lost back-to-back game for the first time in more than a calendar year, are winless in three straight.

Hugo Lloris had two saves and leads MLS with seven shutouts.

LAFC’s Mathieu Choinière hit the post with a shot from outside the area in the 56th minute.