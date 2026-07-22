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LAFC

Son extends goal-scoring streak, helping LAFC beat Real Salt Lake

LAFC's Son Heung-Min celebrates with Denis Bouanga after scoring against Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium on Wednesday.
(Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty Images)
Associated Press
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Son Heung-min scored a goal for the second consecutive game, Denis Bouanga added a goal, and LAFC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hugo Lloris, who leads MLS with nine shutouts this season, had six saves for LAFC (9-5-3).

Son, who scored his first goal this season Friday in a 3-0 win over the Galaxy, opened the scoring in the 11th minute. The 34-year-old forward pushed the ball wide to his left to create space from a defender and then blasted his next touch inside the near post from the end of the penalty arc.

Mathieu Choiniere played a ball ahead, the last of four consecutive first-touch passes by LAFC, to Bouanga, who raced to the center of the area, cut back to evade a defender and fired a shot into the net to make it 2-0 in the 40th.

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DeAndre Yedlin’s own goal capped the scoring in the 68th minute.

Lukas Engel, a 30-year-old defender in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal in the 86th minute for RSL (8-5-2). Rafael Cabral had one save.

LAFC forward Son Heung-Min points to the LAFC shield on his jersey while celebrating scoring against the rival Galaxy.
Voices

Swanson: LAFC star Son Heung-min proves life after the World Cup can offer hope and redemption

Son Heung-Min was gutted by an epic goal drought during South Korea’s brutal World Cup run, but a goal Friday night against the Galaxy offers hope for better days.
LAFCSoccer

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