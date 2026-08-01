Son Heung-min scores before Vancouver rallies in draw with LAFC

(Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press via Associated Press)

LAFC’s Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring in the first half of a 1-1 draw with Vancouver on Saturday.

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Thomas Müller scored on a penalty kick late in the second half as the Vancouver Whitecaps battled back for a 1-1 draw with LAFC on Saturday night.

The Whitecaps (10-3-4) and LAFC (10-5-4) remain tied in the Western Conference with 34 points apiece.

The Whitecaps controlled most of the opening half, but Son Heung-min’s goal gave LAFC the lead at halftime.

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Müller’s goal came in the 76th minute after he was hauled down in the box by defender Yevhen Cheberko. Müller calmly struck the ball into an open side of the net.

Son spun and sent a shot into the short side of the net past the outstretched fingers of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to open the scoring. Son celebrated with a large Korean contingent in the crowd.

A crowd of 40,086 watched the Whitecaps play their first game at BC Place Stadium since April 25th. The Whitecaps were forced on the road while the stadium hosted seven FIFA World Cup matches.

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Up next for LAFC: hosts San Diego on Aug. 15.