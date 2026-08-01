Advertisement
LAFC

Son Heung-min scores before Vancouver rallies in draw with LAFC

LAFC's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring in the first half of a 1-1 draw with Vancouver.
LAFC’s Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring in the first half of a 1-1 draw with Vancouver on Saturday.
(Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press via Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

VANCOUVER, Canada — Thomas Müller scored on a penalty kick late in the second half as the Vancouver Whitecaps battled back for a 1-1 draw with LAFC on Saturday night.

The Whitecaps (10-3-4) and LAFC (10-5-4) remain tied in the Western Conference with 34 points apiece.

The Whitecaps controlled most of the opening half, but Son Heung-min’s goal gave LAFC the lead at halftime.

Advertisement
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 10: Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, speaks to the media.

Soccer

News Analysis: Why Gianni Infantino’s secret attempt to sell World Cup stake backfired so spectacularly

Gianni Infantino’s FIFA presidency is on life support after his abandoned attempt to sell a stake of the World Cup to private equity draws international outrage.

Müller’s goal came in the 76th minute after he was hauled down in the box by defender Yevhen Cheberko. Müller calmly struck the ball into an open side of the net.

Son spun and sent a shot into the short side of the net past the outstretched fingers of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to open the scoring. Son celebrated with a large Korean contingent in the crowd.

A crowd of 40,086 watched the Whitecaps play their first game at BC Place Stadium since April 25th. The Whitecaps were forced on the road while the stadium hosted seven FIFA World Cup matches.

Advertisement

Up next for LAFC: hosts San Diego on Aug. 15.

More to Read

LAFCSoccer

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement