Anders Dreyer’s 89th minute goal lifts San Diego to win over LAFC

LAFC’s Denis Bouanga reacts during the second half of a 1-0 loss to San Diego FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday night.

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Anders Dreyer scored on a penalty kick in the 89th minute and CJ dos Santos finished off a clean sheet as San Diego FC pulled off a 1-0 victory over LAFC on Saturday night.

Dreyer scored the winner after a video review led to a hand-ball foul on LAFC defender Ryan Porteous. It was his eighth goal this season and his 27th in 53 career appearances.

Dreyer will be suspended for San Diego’s next match after picking up a red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

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Dos Santos had three saves for San Diego (6-7-6) to earn his first shutout in six starts this season after posting 10 in 30 starts last year.

Hugo Lloris turned away one shot for LAFC (10-6-4), which had piled up 11 goals in its previous four matches.

LAFC’s Son Heung-min saw his four-match streak with a goal come to an end.

LAFC rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw in San Diego in April.

Dreyer scored on a PK in the 64th minute to help San Diego earn 1-1 road draw with Minnesota United last time out.

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Up next for LAFC: at Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.